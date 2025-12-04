VA houses largest number of homeless Veterans in seven years ― Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital helped house 158 Veterans locally

PRESS RELEASE

December 4, 2025

Columbia, MO - WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

That number is 4,011 more Veterans than VA housed last year.

The nationwide numbers include 158 Veterans permanently housed by Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

This is VA’s best national performance since it began tracking the number of individual Veterans permanently housed instead of the total number of permanent housing placements, ensuring a more accurate count of the number of Veterans helped.

In May 2025, VA took bold action to reduce Veteran homelessness by launching its Getting Veterans Off the Street initiative, in which every VA health care system across the country hosted dedicated outreach surge events to locate unsheltered Veterans and offer them immediate access to housing programs, health care, behavioral health services, and VA benefits. Getting Veterans Off the Street helped move 25,065 unsheltered Veterans to interim (emergency and transition) or permanent housing.

“This is life-changing and in many cases life-saving work,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, Interim Executive Medical Center Director. “We are proud of our efforts to house homeless Veterans, and we will continue this momentum moving forward.”

These efforts complement President Trump’s May executive order to establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus. The National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans aims to provide housing and support for up to 6,000 homeless Veterans from across the nation by 2028.

Every day, VA staff and community partners across the country help Veterans find permanent housing – such as apartments or houses to rent or own – often with subsidies to help make the housing more affordable. In some cases, VA teams and partners help Veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

Visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs supporting homeless Veterans.