Veteran Care Coordinators

Upgrading discharge characterizations

The discharge characterization for Veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT) or previous policy should accurately reflect the character of their service. This is not always the case.

Service members who were discharged under DADT generally received an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge based on their service records. However, a service member discharged for a “Homosexual Act” that involved a so-called “aggravating factor” might have been given an other than honorable (OTH) discharge characterization. Most of the factors on the list (such as acts involving minors, prostitutes or coercion) constituted unacceptable behavior and should have resulted in an OTH. But there were two “aggravating factors” that did not inherently constitute misconduct and that should not necessarily have resulted in OTH discharges. These were acts committed openly in public view (e.g., holding hands at a restaurant) and acts committed on base or on post (e.g., a quick hug while being dropped off).

In addition, the Navy and Marine Corps gave those discharged for “marriage” or “attempted marriage” an OTH, while in the Army and the Air Force, members discharged for the same conduct received honorable or general under honorable conditions discharges, based on their service record.

Service members discharged under the pre-DADT policy were very likely to receive discharges that were less than honorable. Less than honorable discharge characterizations can have lifelong consequences, such as limiting the Veteran’s access to the GI Bill or Veterans Administration health care. Former service members who received a less than honorable discharge characterization that is not reflective of their service are eligible to apply to have that discharge upgraded to mirror their service.

All branches of the military consider a Veteran to have a strong case for a discharge upgrade if they can show their discharge was connected to sexual orientation or behavioral health conditions, to include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); traumatic brain injury (TBI); or sexual assault/harassment during military service.

Patient Care Concerns

If you feel you are not being provided with compassionate care at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, we encourage you to make your concerns known to your health care provider and/or a patient advocate at either or vhacmoveo@va.gov.

If you have any questions or concerns that are not about a specific Service Line, please contact the EEO Manager, at .



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