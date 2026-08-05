Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)

The federal EHR connects VA medical facilities with the Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and participating community care providers, allowing clinicians access to a Veteran's complete medical history in one location. The VA EHRM Integration Office manages deployment of the new system.

For more information about EHRM:

News Releases - The latest news on VA's federal EHR deployment.

What is EHRM? - Key information about why VA is modernizing its EHR system, to include stats on the federal EHR deployment to date.

Frequently Asked Questions - FAQs about the federal EHR and EHRM program.

Veteran Resources - Covers important information for Veterans, to include details on the My HealtheVet patient portal.

VA EHRM website - Includes information about VA EHR modernization.