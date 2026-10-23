Ms. Aholt assumed her current position in June 2020. In this role, Ms. she is responsible for guiding Truman VA through the high reliability journey, to include oversight of Quality Management (Infection Control, Utilization Management, Risk Management, VA Surgical Quality Improvement Program, Admission Advisor, Controlled Substances, and Accreditation), Patient Safety, Patient Experience, System Redesign, Clinical Team Training, and High Reliability Organizational activities.

Ms. Aholt began her VA career in 1996 by joining Truman VA as a surgical ICU nurse. At that time, there were three separate ICU’s - surgical, medical and cardiac. She also served as an ICU-PRN (from the Latin phrase pro re nata, which means, “as the situation demands”) float nurse at both University Hospital and Boone Hospital Center.

Ms. Aholt grew up in the Kansas City area. She moved to Columbia to attend the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. After receiving a master’s of business degree from Columbia College, Ms. Aholt became Facility Revenue Manager in Finance in 2006. In 2010, she became Chief of QM - a position she held until becoming Truman VA’s Executive of High Reliability.