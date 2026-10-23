Dr. Havens became Chief of staff effective June 15, 2024. He has served as Interim Chief of Staff since March 2025. Prior to his current position, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff since April 2019. As Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Havens reports directly to the Chief of Staff. Dr. Havens is responsible for oversight of the following programs: Community Care, Telehealth, Compensation and Pension, Hospitalists, Emergency Department Physicians, and Clinical Application Coordinators.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Havens served as Chief of Primary Care, a position he’s held since 2015. Dr. Havens joined Truman VA in 2012 as a hospitalist and Infectious Diseases consultant.

Dr. Havens grew up in Rolla, Missouri, and received two bachelor of science degrees from the University of Missouri-Rolla — one in biological sciences and the other in psychology. He received his medical degree from the MU School of Medicine. Dr. Havens completed residency training in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, serving as chief resident his final year.