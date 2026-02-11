Prior to his current leadership position at Truman VA, Mr. Hopkins served as Medical Center Director of Kansas City VA Medical Center and before that, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. His other leadership roles include serving as Associate Director, Assistant Director, and Chief Financial Officer at Truman VA.

A lifelong resident of Columbia, Mr. Hopkins received a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia College in 1991, and a Master’s in Business Administration degree from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, in 2005. Mr. Hopkins also served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was activated twice to include a deployment to Afghanistan in 2002 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in April 2007.

Mr. Hopkins is the recipient of the CFO of the Year Award for Innovation, and he is a graduate of VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program, as well as VA's Excellence In Government Fellows Program.