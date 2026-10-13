Connecting with Veterans – Jason Siegel

For some Veterans, the extra support they need extends beyond the Department of Veterans Affairs. One employee at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital offers that extra support by dedicating his own time and energy to connect Veterans with resources, encouragement, and a sense of community.

Jason Siegel, a native of Fulton, Missouri, has served as an Acquisition Utilization Specialist at Truman VA for the past three years. When he’s not in his role supporting Truman VA staff with service and equipment contracts, Siegel serves as vice president for Veterans Outdoor Therapy (VOT), a non-profit organization based in Fulton that organizes guided trips for previously deployed Veterans and Gold Star families.

Siegel is no stranger to helping Veterans. Prior to his commitment to VOT, the 10-year Air Force Veteran volunteered his time supporting other outreach organizations and events. His involvement with volunteering started after he was approached by another Veteran organization to help guide their turkey hunt. During that trip, Seigel met a fellow Air Force Veteran who also was a wounded warrior.

“I was with him for three days out there in the woods, and then coming back, I thought, ‘Wow, this is something I really want to be part of,’” Siegel said, as he recalled what eventually drew him to the VOT program.

“Through VOT, we serve combat Veterans and Gold Star families,” Siegel said. “If you’ve been deployed to a theater of war, whether you served in a support function or whether you were out on the front line, you qualify for our program.”

VOT provides various nature-based activities throughout the year at no cost to the Veteran or Gold Star family. To support the program, Siegel works hard during his off-duty time at Truman VA with other outreach members to receive funding and support through various grants, auctions, an annual banquet, and individual donors.

“When these Veterans participate in our program – and for a lot of them, it’s their first time,” Siegel said. “They have never been in the woods, never hunted, or anything like that. And then seeing them from the start of the hunting trip to the end of end of it, and now they’re hooked – it shows how getting outdoors can be very therapeutic.”

While serving Veterans is part of his professional responsibility at Truman VA, Siegel’s efforts outside of duty hours reflect a personal commitment to making sure those who have served their country know they are not alone.

“As Veterans, we sometimes hold on to things,” Siegel emphasized. “Often, you don’t want to talk. However, getting like-minded people outdoors seems to open up that avenue and they begin to talk and to heal. They realize they are not alone – whatever they’re going through.”

Siegel has no plans to slow down his outreach efforts for Veterans. He sees himself continuing to support Veterans both on and off duty.

“Just hearing their feedback is what keeps me coming back,” Siegel said. “The relationships they develop with other Veterans while they’re on one of these trips is amazing and to me personally, it’s pretty humbling.”