The Great American Smokeout: Light to Intermittent Smokers

It all started with a nail fungus she had a hard time treating. Coincidently, after using sesame seed oil to refurnish a chair, she realized the oil had killed the fungus. Afterward, she began to think more about natural, preventative medicine. Her research led her to Ayurveda.



“Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine,” Wilsoncraft said. “It’s based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirt and is meant to prevent disease rather than treat it.”



During a year of self-exploration, Wilsoncraft also has applied these principles to her tobacco use. She has since become aware of how frequently she smokes, and the other actions associated with her habit. One common time that Wilsoncraft smokes is during work breaks. Even during her time in the military, taking breaks often involved smoking. Wilsoncraft shared she now thinks about what else she could do during breaks, such as walking outside or finding a place to meditate.



After Wilsoncraft began making changes to her life, she found that being creative and finding projects helped her fill her downtime, which in the past would have been a trigger for her to smoke more. She also is aware of the different smoking cessation resources she can use to help with quitting, such as the nicotine patch, gum and lozenges.



“The great part about VA care is that all these resources are available to me through my primary care provider and Truman VA’s Whole Health program,” Wilsoncraft said. “If I decide to use one or more of these resources, I’ll have ready access to them.”



Recently, VA came out with evidence and clinical recommendations for talking to Veterans who are light and intermittent smokers. In the past, the focus with smoking treatments has been targeted for moderate to heavy Smokers. However, there still is an increased risk for light and intermittent smokers when compared to non-smokers for certain cancers, respiratory disease, fertility complications, and cataracts. Offering nicotine replacement therapy, along with tobacco cessation, can be part of a Veteran’s plan to help with quitting ― no matter what level of nicotine they use.



Are you a Veteran interested in quitting tobacco? Truman VA’s tobacco cessation program can support you with quitting tobacco. You can contact the tobacco cessation program directly at (573) 814-6000, extension 52489, and request an appointment.