Columbia, MO Vet Center

Accessible parking is available in front of the building. The building is accessible via wheelchair ramp. Additional parking spots are available in front of the building.

We’re on the Orange Bus Route. The closest stop to our center is stop number 4086 located at Smiley Lane and Rangeline Street.

You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online

If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.