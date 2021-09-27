Chaplain services
The Columbia VA Health Care System chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 803-776-4000, exts. 56332/56333/57991.
George J. Mitchell Nondenominational Chapel
Main hospital
Building 100
West wing
First floor (across from the Patriot Café)
Map of Columbia campus
Hours: 24/7
Services
Ecumenical Worship Service
George J. Mitchell Chapel
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Ecumenical Worship Service
Psy-East Recovery Unit
Building 106
Second floor
Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Mid-Week Devotional Service
Community Living Center (Santee/Congaree)
Building 103
First floor
Activities Area
Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
Mid-Week Devotional Service
All Veterans
via Microsoft Teams (call ext. 56332/57991 for email invite)
Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
Other Ministries
- Chaplain inspirational TV program, Channel 7
- Chaplain Prayer Line (pre-recorded prayer) 803-776-4000, ext. 7729
- Catholic Mass/Holy Days, times and locations will be announced
- Islamic Prayer Room in Building 100, First floor, ER (contact chaplain services for access)