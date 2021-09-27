Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 803-776-4000, exts. 56332/56333/57991.

George J. Mitchell Nondenominational Chapel

Main hospital

Building 100

West wing

First floor (across from the Patriot Café)

Map of Columbia campus

Hours: 24/7

Services

Ecumenical Worship Service

George J. Mitchell Chapel

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Ecumenical Worship Service

Psy-East Recovery Unit

Building 106

Second floor

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Mid-Week Devotional Service

Community Living Center (Santee/Congaree)

Building 103

First floor

Activities Area

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

Mid-Week Devotional Service

All Veterans

via Microsoft Teams (call ext. 56332/57991 for email invite)

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Other Ministries