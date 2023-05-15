Skip to Content
Virtual Veterans Town Hall

When:

Fri. May 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

We will host our monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall Friday, April 28, at 2:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.

Please join to get the latest news from CVAHCS, express any concerns, or ask any questions that you may have.

Login information:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,963618455#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 963 618 455#

