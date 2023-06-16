Greenville Pride Event

We invite you to a Pride Month event: VA Health Care Services Overview for Transgender and Gender Diverse Veterans. This educational session will be held in the upstate on Wednesday, June 28th at 2pm at the Greenville Clinic located at 41 Park Creek Drive, Greenville, SC. During this event you will get to meet the LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator for our health care system and learn about health care services provided for gender diverse Veterans.