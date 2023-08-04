Veterans Experience Action Center
Come out to the University of South Carolina Upstate Campus (301 N Campus Blvd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303) August 10 from 9am - 2pm, August 11 from 9am - 2pm, and August 12 from 9am - 1pm the the Veterans Experience Action Center event!
When:
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
University of South Carolina Upstate
301 N Campus Blvd.
Spartanburg, SC
Cost:
Free
The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations, and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:
- VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits
- Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits
- VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education information
- VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment
- VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits
- Mental health counseling resources
- Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services
- Volunteer and employment opportunities
- VA Mobile Vet Center
- Vendors and services from community partners
And much more!
PACT Act info: If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act and Recognize Vietnam War Veterans.
