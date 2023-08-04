Veterans Experience Action Center

Come out to the University of South Carolina Upstate Campus (301 N Campus Blvd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303) August 10 from 9am - 2pm, August 11 from 9am - 2pm, and August 12 from 9am - 1pm the the Veterans Experience Action Center event!

When: Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Repeats Where: University of South Carolina Upstate 301 N Campus Blvd. Spartanburg, SC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Come out to the University of South Carolina Upstate Campus August 10 from 9am - 2pm, August 11 from 9am - 2pm, and August 12 from 9am - 1pm for the Veterans Experience Action Center event!



The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations, and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:

VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits

Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits

VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education information

VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment

VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits

Mental health counseling resources

Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services

Volunteer and employment opportunities

VA Mobile Vet Center

Vendors and services from community partners

And much more!

PACT Act info: If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act and Recognize Vietnam War Veterans.

View other times for this event