When:

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

University of South Carolina Upstate

301 N Campus Blvd.

Spartanburg, SC

Cost:

Free

Come out to the University of South Carolina Upstate Campus August 10 from 9am - 2pm, August 11 from 9am - 2pm, and August 12 from 9am - 1pm for the Veterans Experience Action Center event! 

The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations, and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:

  • VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits
  • Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits
  • VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education information
  • VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment
  • VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits
  • Mental health counseling resources
  • Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services
  • Volunteer and employment opportunities
  • VA Mobile Vet Center
  • Vendors and services from community partners
    And much more!

PACT Act info: If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act and Recognize Vietnam War Veterans.

