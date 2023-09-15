Pink & Purple Walk
Columbia VAHCS Pink & Purple Walk
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Wellness Path behind Bldg. 106
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Join us, October 13 from 11am - 1pm, for our annual Pink & Purple Walk to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer and Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Wear your best pink and purple outfits for the Best Dressed Contest. The winner will be announced after the walk.