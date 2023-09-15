Skip to Content
Pink & Purple Walk

Columbia VAHCS Pink & Purple Walk

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Wellness Path behind Bldg. 106

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Join us, October 13 from 11am - 1pm, for our annual Pink & Purple Walk to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer and Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

Wear your best pink and purple outfits for the Best Dressed Contest. The winner will be announced after the walk. 

