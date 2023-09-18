Columbia VA Health Care System, Hiring Fair, Nurses, Hiring, Columbia, South Carolina

Are you a Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Nursing Assistant

(NA) with a desire to join our team in Med-Surg, the Operating Room, our Community Living

Center, the Emergency Department (ED), or Specialty Clinics? Or, are you a Medical Support

Assistant who’d like to join our team in the Medical Call Center?

The Columbia VA Health Care System is looking for you! These positions are located at the Columbia Campus, as

well as our Community Outpatient Clinics. Come ready to be interviewed!

Please bring the following with you:

• Resume and three professional references (must include most recent supervisor)

• VA form 10-2850A (for nurses only)

• VA form 10-2850C (for NA/LPN)

• Form OF-306

• Two forms of ID (Driver’s license, passport, Social Security card, etc.)



*For those unfamiliar with our campus, here is a link to a digital map: Dorn VAMC Map