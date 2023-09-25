Lung Cancer Screening Educational Event

Columbia VA, Dorn VA, Lung Cancer, VA

Lung Cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but lung cancer screening can save lives. VA uses screening - recommended by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society - to identify early-stage lung cancer.



You may qualify for lung cancer screening if you meet these three conditions:

Are you 50-80 years old?

Do you smoke cigarettes now, or within the past 15 years?

Have you smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*?

* A "pack-year" estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 "pack-years" equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.

What are my next steps for lung cancer screening: