Lung Cancer Screening Educational Event

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 106, Room D100

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Lung Cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but lung cancer screening can save lives. VA uses screening - recommended by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society - to identify early-stage lung cancer. 

You may qualify for lung cancer screening if you meet these three conditions:

  • Are you 50-80 years old?
  • Do you smoke cigarettes now, or within the past 15 years?
  • Have you smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*?

* A "pack-year" estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 "pack-years" equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.

What are my next steps for lung cancer screening: 

  • Tell your doctor you might qualify for lung cancer screening and ask them any questions you may have. 
  • Visit www.prevention.va.gov
  • Share this information with other Veterans. You just might save a life. 

 

