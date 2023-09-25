Lung Cancer Screening Educational Event
Columbia VA, Dorn VA, Lung Cancer, VA
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 106, Room D100
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Lung Cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but lung cancer screening can save lives. VA uses screening - recommended by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society - to identify early-stage lung cancer.
You may qualify for lung cancer screening if you meet these three conditions:
- Are you 50-80 years old?
- Do you smoke cigarettes now, or within the past 15 years?
- Have you smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*?
* A "pack-year" estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 "pack-years" equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.
What are my next steps for lung cancer screening:
- Tell your doctor you might qualify for lung cancer screening and ask them any questions you may have.
- Visit www.prevention.va.gov
- Share this information with other Veterans. You just might save a life.
See more events