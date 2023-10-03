On October 25 @ 10am, we will offer Women’s Wellness Wednesday at the Anderson Clinic. The program is open to all women Veterans in the Upstate including Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg. Our health focus for the October event is managing menopause and hormonal changes throughout the lifespan. Please share this information with Women you serve.

The health topic for each month will change and be selected based on the health care needs of women Veterans. If you have questions about the series, contact Rose Hutson, Women Veteran Program Manager, or Dr. Shantel Edmonds, Women’s Mental Health Champion.

Women’s Wellness Wednesdays focuses on increasing health education and health care engagement.