Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

World Diabetes Day

World Diabetes Day

When:

Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Wellness Path & Bldg. 106, Rm. D-100

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Join us November 14th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a day to recognize and bring awareness to Diabetes! 

Dr. LaCresha Mitchum, our Diabetes Coordinator, and Registered Dietitian, Vista-Dale Hanley coordinated the event to include food demos & tastings, a Diabetes Day Walk, a relaxation/meditation session, educational presentations, and more!

The walk is scheduled to begin at noon, and will be a short 1-mile walk on our Wellness Path. The remainder of the events will take place in Bldg. 106, first floor Rm. D-100. 

Map of Dorn VAMC Campus

See more events

Last updated: