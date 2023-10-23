World Diabetes Day
When:
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Wellness Path & Bldg. 106, Rm. D-100
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Join us November 14th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a day to recognize and bring awareness to Diabetes!
Dr. LaCresha Mitchum, our Diabetes Coordinator, and Registered Dietitian, Vista-Dale Hanley coordinated the event to include food demos & tastings, a Diabetes Day Walk, a relaxation/meditation session, educational presentations, and more!
The walk is scheduled to begin at noon, and will be a short 1-mile walk on our Wellness Path. The remainder of the events will take place in Bldg. 106, first floor Rm. D-100.
Map of Dorn VAMC Campus