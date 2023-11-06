Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Sumter CBOC Grand Opening & Art Show

Grand Opening & Art Show! Sumter VA Clinic, Nov. 30th, 5-7pm

When:

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Sumter VA Clinic

245 North Bultman Drive

Sumter, SC

Cost:

Free

Come out and join us at our beautiful, new, Sumter VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic! We will be hosting a grand opening, Nov. 30th from 5-7 p.m. We will be partnering with the Sumter County Gallery of Art to host a pop-up exhibit featuring the works of local Veteran artists. 

If you, or a Veteran you know, is an artist of any type and interested in displaying your artwork please reach out to us through social media, or vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: