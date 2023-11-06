Sumter CBOC Grand Opening & Art Show
When:
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
245 North Bultman Drive
Sumter, SC
Cost:
Free
Come out and join us at our beautiful, new, Sumter VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic! We will be hosting a grand opening, Nov. 30th from 5-7 p.m. We will be partnering with the Sumter County Gallery of Art to host a pop-up exhibit featuring the works of local Veteran artists.
If you, or a Veteran you know, is an artist of any type and interested in displaying your artwork please reach out to us through social media, or vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov.