Sumter CBOC Grand Opening & Art Show

Come out and join us at our beautiful, new, Sumter VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic! We will be hosting a grand opening, Nov. 30th from 5-7 p.m. We will be partnering with the Sumter County Gallery of Art to host a pop-up exhibit featuring the works of local Veteran artists.



If you, or a Veteran you know, is an artist of any type and interested in displaying your artwork please reach out to us through social media, or vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov.