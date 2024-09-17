Health Care for Homeless Veterans Job Fair
When:
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 5, Auditorium
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Join us for a day of networking, job opportunities and career growth as we connect jobseekers with top employers in the area.
VA Educational and Benefits representatives will be on site.
More than 25 employers will be on site!
Bring copies of your resume'!
