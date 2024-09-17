Health Care for Homeless Veterans Job Fair

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Building 5, Auditorium 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





Join us for a day of networking, job opportunities and career growth as we connect jobseekers with top employers in the area.

VA Educational and Benefits representatives will be on site.

More than 25 employers will be on site!

Bring copies of your resume'!

Columbia VAHCS

Building 5 Auditorium

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29209

Other VA events