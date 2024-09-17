Skip to Content

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Job Fair

HCHV Job Fair 2024 Banne

When:

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Building 5, Auditorium

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Join us for a day of networking, job opportunities and career growth as we connect jobseekers with top employers in the area.
VA Educational and Benefits representatives will be on site.
More than 25 employers will be on site!
Bring copies of your resume'!

Columbia VAHCS
Building 5 Auditorium
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209

Other VA events

Last updated: