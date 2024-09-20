Skip to Content

Spartanburg Veterans Town Hall Meeting

townhall banner

When:

Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Spartanburg Community College Downtown Campus

220 East Kennedy Street

Spartanburg, SC

Cost:

Free

Spartanburg Veterans Town Hall Meeting 

Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Spartanburg Community College

Downtown Campus

 220 East Kennedy Street

Spartanburg, SC 29302 

In-person & Virtual

Microsoft Teams Need help? 

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 267 408 547 43 

Passcode: Go6QoG 

Dial in by phone 

+1 872-701-0185,,549795176# United States, Chicago 

Find a local number 

Phone conference ID: 549 795 176# 

 

 

Other VA events

Last updated: