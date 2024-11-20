Skip to Content

Columbia VAHCS outpatient clinics & administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 in recognition of Thanksgiving. Call 911 or visit the closest ER in a life-threatening emergency. If experiencing a mental health crisis call the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 and then press 1 or text 83255.

Mini Health Fair

anderson banner

When:

Fri. Nov 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

Front Lobby

3030 North Highway 81

Anderson, SC

Cost:

Free

Please join us for a "Mini" Health Fair at Anderson VA Clinic

Friday, November 22,   9:30 to 11:30 a.m.   In the front lobby
Employee Whole Health will be present 12:30-1:30 p.m. for employees
Health Promotion 

Disease Prevention 

Whole Health 

Women's Health 

Diabetes Coordinator 

Lung Cancer Screening

 Post 9/11

 Military2VA 

My HealtheVet


LGBTQ + Veteran Care 

PRRC 

Intimate Partner Violence 

Telehealth 

Caregiver Support Program 

Pharmacy Services

Other VA events

Last updated: