Mini Health Fair
When:
Fri. Nov 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
Front Lobby
3030 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Cost:
Free
Please join us for a "Mini" Health Fair at Anderson VA Clinic
Friday, November 22, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In the front lobby
Employee Whole Health will be present 12:30-1:30 p.m. for employees
Health Promotion
Disease Prevention
Whole Health
Women's Health
Diabetes Coordinator
Lung Cancer Screening
Post 9/11
Military2VA
My HealtheVet
LGBTQ + Veteran Care
PRRC
Intimate Partner Violence
Telehealth
Caregiver Support Program
Pharmacy Services