Sumter Veterans Town Hall

Attention Veterans!

Join us for a Veterans Town Hall on July 17 at 10 AM at the Sumter Court House (141 North Main Street Sumter, SC 29150).

This is your chance to hear important updates, ask questions, and connect with VA leadership. The event will be recorded, and for those who can’t attend in person, we’ll also be offering a virtual option via Microsoft Teams.

We also want to encourage all of our Veterans to send any questions you would like to see answered to vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov

Stay informed and engaged—your voice matters!

This event will also be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Virtual TEAMS Access:

bit.ly/SumterVeteransTownHall

Meeting ID: 228 040 830 940 3

Passcode: 87ch3gS6

Dial in by Phone:

+1 205-235-3524

Conference ID: 289 495 37#