Join us Thursday, August 28 at 11 a.m. at the Dorn VA Medical Center Auditorium for our Male Veteran Health Fair, themed “Value Your Healthcare: Get Recommended Screenings.”

This free event is your opportunity to take charge of your health. Learn about vital screenings, talk with experts, and connect with more than 20 Veteran Program Services on-site.

🗣 Guest Speaker: Dr. Brown McCallum, Chief of Education Services

🍱Boxed lunches for the first 100 Veterans

🎶Music, giveaways, education, and more!

Don’t miss this chance to get informed and empowered about your health.