Suicide Prevention Veterans Coffee Talk

Suicide Prevention Coffee Talk – Supporting Veterans Through Connection

As part of Suicide Prevention Month, Dorn VA Medical Center is hosting a Suicide Prevention Coffee Talk on Tuesday, September 16 at 9:30 AM in Building 106, Room D100.

This Veteran-focused gathering is a space for conversation, connection, and support. Veterans will have the opportunity to share openly with each other and VA mental health staff, while learning about available resources and suicide prevention efforts.

Let’s come together to support mental wellbeing, promote connection, and raise awareness. Suicide Prevention Month is a time to check in on one another, uplift our community, and remind every Veteran that they are not alone.

For questions, contact:

Monica Edwards, Suicide Prevention Coordinator

📞 803-776-4000, ext. 55577