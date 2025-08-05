Skip to Content

Columbia VA Greenville VA Claims Clinic: Sept. 11–13

Greenville VA Claims Clinic Sept. 11-13 @ 9 am

When:

Where:

Greenville National Guard Armory

902 Perimeter Road

Greenville, SC

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a VA Claims Clinic for Greenville County Veterans from September 11–13, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily, at the Greenville National Guard Armory, 902 Perimeter Road, Greenville, SC.

Veterans will have the opportunity to:

  • Get help with VA disability and pension claims
  • Enroll in VA health care
  • Receive mental health counseling and housing support
  • Access information on VA life insurance, home loans, and education benefits
  • Connect with employment and volunteer opportunities
  • Meet with the VA Mobile Vet Center
  • Engage with community vendors and supporting partners

No appointment is required. Walk-ins are welcome!
This event is supported by VFW, DAV, American Legion, NABVETS, and other Veteran-serving partners.

