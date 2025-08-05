Columbia VA Greenville VA Claims Clinic: Sept. 11–13

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a VA Claims Clinic for Greenville County Veterans from September 11–13, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily, at the Greenville National Guard Armory, 902 Perimeter Road, Greenville, SC.

Veterans will have the opportunity to:

Get help with VA disability and pension claims

Enroll in VA health care

Receive mental health counseling and housing support

and housing support Access information on VA life insurance , home loans , and education benefits

, , and Connect with employment and volunteer opportunities

Meet with the VA Mobile Vet Center

Engage with community vendors and supporting partners

No appointment is required. Walk-ins are welcome!

This event is supported by VFW, DAV, American Legion, NABVETS, and other Veteran-serving partners.