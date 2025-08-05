Columbia VA Greenville VA Claims Clinic: Sept. 11–13
When:
No event data
Where:
Greenville National Guard Armory
902 Perimeter Road
Greenville, SC
Cost:
Free
The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a VA Claims Clinic for Greenville County Veterans from September 11–13, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily, at the Greenville National Guard Armory, 902 Perimeter Road, Greenville, SC.
Veterans will have the opportunity to:
- Get help with VA disability and pension claims
- Enroll in VA health care
- Receive mental health counseling and housing support
- Access information on VA life insurance, home loans, and education benefits
- Connect with employment and volunteer opportunities
- Meet with the VA Mobile Vet Center
- Engage with community vendors and supporting partners
No appointment is required. Walk-ins are welcome!
This event is supported by VFW, DAV, American Legion, NABVETS, and other Veteran-serving partners.