Columbia VA Career Development Fair

Career Development Fair – September 19, 2025

The Columbia VA invites employees and Veterans to attend our Career Development Fair on September 19th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Auditorium in Building 5. This event offers a valuable opportunity to explore educational and career advancement resources in one place.

Representatives from South University, The University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Midlands Technical College, and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be available to answer questions about their programs.

VA career resources will also be on hand, including Staff Education (with programs like LEAD), Systems Redesign (White and Yellow Belt certifications), Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists focused on Veterans, and the Nurse Ambassador Program.

Attendees can have their resumes reviewed and sign up for mock interview sessions to help prepare for job applications. Additionally, a brief fashion showcase will highlight appropriate business and office attire to help attendees make a great impression.

Light refreshments will be served while supplies last. We encourage all employees and Veterans interested in career growth to attend.