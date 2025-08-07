Columbia VA Employment Services Job Fair

Upcoming Event: Employment Job Fair – Sept. 25, 2025

Looking for a new opportunity or a fresh start? Join us at the Employment Job Fair hosted by the Columbia VA Health Care System on Thursday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Auditorium, Building 5.

This event welcomes Veterans & transitioning Service Members to connect with a variety of local employers who are actively hiring.

Details at a Glance:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2025

Thursday, September 26, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Location: Columbia VAHCS, Auditorium (Building 5)

Columbia VAHCS, Auditorium (Building 5) Who Should Attend: Veterans, Service Members

Veterans, Service Members What to Bring: Resumes, professional attire, and a positive attitude!

Don’t miss your chance to meet face-to-face with employers and explore new career paths. We hope to see you there!