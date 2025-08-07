Columbia VA Employment Services Job Fair
Bldg. 5 / Auditorium
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Free
Upcoming Event: Employment Job Fair – Sept. 25, 2025
Looking for a new opportunity or a fresh start? Join us at the Employment Job Fair hosted by the Columbia VA Health Care System on Thursday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Auditorium, Building 5.
This event welcomes Veterans & transitioning Service Members to connect with a variety of local employers who are actively hiring.
Details at a Glance:
- Date: Thursday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Columbia VAHCS, Auditorium (Building 5)
- Who Should Attend: Veterans, Service Members
- What to Bring: Resumes, professional attire, and a positive attitude!
Don’t miss your chance to meet face-to-face with employers and explore new career paths. We hope to see you there!