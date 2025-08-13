Florence VA Clinic Mini Health Fair

Mini Health Fair Coming to Florence VA Clinic – Sept. 12

The Columbia VA Health Care System invites Veterans to attend a Mini Health Fair at the Florence VA Clinic on Friday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the front lobby.



This event will feature a variety of VA programs and resources, including Health Promotion Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Women’s Health, Military 2 VA Program, Lung Cancer Screening, Tobacco Cessation, My HealtheVet, Intimate Partner Violence services, Telehealth, Chaplain Services, Caregiver Support Program, and the Colorectal Cancer Coordinator.



Come connect with your care team, learn about VA programs, and explore ways to enhance your health and well-being.