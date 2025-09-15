Homeless Veteran Stand Down – Oct. 23

On Thursday, October 23, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Columbia VA Health Care System will host the Homeless Veteran Stand Down in Room D-100 and the adjoining courtyard at Dorn VAMC.

The Stand Down, led by the Social Work Service Line in partnership with the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program, provides critical services to Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. More than two dozen VA departments and community organizations will be on site to offer medical care, benefits enrollment, housing assistance, employment resources, legal aid, and supportive services.

The event also includes food, clothing, and personal care item distribution for Veterans in need.

This annual event is part of VA’s ongoing mission to end Veteran homelessness and ensure that every Veteran has access to the care, dignity, and stability they deserve.