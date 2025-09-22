Columbia VAHCS Heroes Resource Fair

Heroes Resource Fair – Join Us!

Looking for resources, support, or opportunities to connect? Join us at the Heroes Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Anderson VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (3030 N Highway 81, Anderson, SC 29621).

This annual event brings together local Veteran Service Organizations, civic groups, community partners, and VA departments — all in one place — to support Veterans, caregivers, and their families. Whether you’re searching for health care information, caregiver support, or community resources, you’ll find it here.

Come out, connect, and discover the tools and support you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!