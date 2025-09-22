Veteran Art Show & Info Fair – Celebrate Veterans Day with Us!

Join us for the Veteran Art Show & Info Fair on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Greenville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (41 Park Creek Drive, Greenville, SC 29605).

This special Veterans Day event will feature a local Veterans art show, health and wellness information, Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and VA departments — all gathered to celebrate our Veterans and provide valuable resources.

🎨 Calling All Veteran Artists!

We invite Veterans to showcase their creative talents at the event. Submit your artwork by October 15, 2025 to be included in the show. Applications can be returned to Heather Windham at the Greenville VA Clinic, by email at Heather.Windham@VA.gov, or by fax at 864-422-2930.



Find the Application HERE.

Come support Veteran artists, explore resources, and connect with organizations that care about your whole health and well-being.