VA 1-on-1 Claims Clinic – Rock Hill, SC

The Columbia VA Regional Office and the Columbia VA Health Care System, in partnership with the Catawba Indian Nation, are hosting a VA 1-ON-1 Claims Clinic for Veterans and their families from the South Carolina and North Carolina Catawba region.

📅 Date: Friday, November 1

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Location: Historic Long House, 996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC 29730

This event is open to ALL Veterans. The clinic offers an opportunity to meet one-on-one with VA representatives, ask questions, and receive personalized guidance on claims, benefits, and services.

Whether you are seeking information for the first time or need help with an existing claim, VA staff will be available to provide direct support. No appointment required.