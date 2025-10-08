Columbia VAHCS Prosthetics Vendor Fair
When:
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 5
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service Presents: Prosthetic Vendor Fair – Celebrating Prosthetics Week 2025
Join us as we celebrate Prosthetics Week 2025 with our annual Prosthetic Vendor Fair!
This event shines a spotlight on our Prosthetics Department while giving vendors an opportunity to showcase innovative products that enhance Veterans’ quality of life.
Explore cutting-edge prosthetic technology, learn how new products are improving independence, and connect directly with subject matter experts in the field.
Featuring Vendors:
Dr. Comfort • Anodyne • Performance Health • Biowave • Neurolumen • Pisces • Recon Supply • Best Price Products • and more!
📅 Wednesday, November 5
🕙 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
📍Dorn VAMC, Auditorium