Columbia VAHCS Prosthetics Vendor Fair

Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service Presents: Prosthetic Vendor Fair – Celebrating Prosthetics Week 2025



Join us as we celebrate Prosthetics Week 2025 with our annual Prosthetic Vendor Fair!

This event shines a spotlight on our Prosthetics Department while giving vendors an opportunity to showcase innovative products that enhance Veterans’ quality of life.

Explore cutting-edge prosthetic technology, learn how new products are improving independence, and connect directly with subject matter experts in the field.

Featuring Vendors:

Dr. Comfort • Anodyne • Performance Health • Biowave • Neurolumen • Pisces • Recon Supply • Best Price Products • and more!

📅 Wednesday, November 5

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

📍Dorn VAMC, Auditorium

