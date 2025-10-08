Skip to Content

Diabetes Awareness Day: Moving to Achieve Glycemic Control

Columbia VAHCS Diabetes Awareness Day Nov. 14 @ 11am

When:

No event data

Where:

Auditorium, Bldg. 5

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Diabetes Awareness Day: Moving to Achieve Glycemic Control

Join us for Diabetes Awareness Day as we move toward better health and glycemic control!
This year’s celebration features a Block Party with music by DJ Steele, fun activities, and valuable health education opportunities.

Enjoy diabetes education sessions, foot examinations, line dancing, and games — all designed to empower Veterans and staff to take charge of their health.

📅 Friday, November 14
🕚11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
📍Auditorium Parking Lot 17

Other VA events

Last updated: 