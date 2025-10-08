Diabetes Awareness Day: Moving to Achieve Glycemic Control
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 5
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Diabetes Awareness Day: Moving to Achieve Glycemic Control
Join us for Diabetes Awareness Day as we move toward better health and glycemic control!
This year’s celebration features a Block Party with music by DJ Steele, fun activities, and valuable health education opportunities.
Enjoy diabetes education sessions, foot examinations, line dancing, and games — all designed to empower Veterans and staff to take charge of their health.
📅 Friday, November 14
🕚11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
📍Auditorium Parking Lot 17