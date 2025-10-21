Columbia VAHCS Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair — November 20

The Columbia VA Health Care System invites caregivers and family members of Veterans to our Caregiver & Family Resource Fair. This event offers a chance to connect with VA and community partners, discover supportive services, and learn about programs designed to make caregiving easier and more sustainable.

📅 Thursday, November 20, 2025

🕙10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

📍Columbia VA Medical Center, Auditorium (Building 5)

6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

No registration required.

For more information, contact 803-695-6777 or carolyn.golson@va.gov.

You’re there to support your Veteran. We’re here to support you.

Learn more at www.caregiver.va.gov.