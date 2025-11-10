Columbia VAHCS Red Cross Blood Drive
The Columbia VA Health Care System invites staff, Veterans, and community members to participate in our VA Blood Drive on Wednesday, December 3 at the Columbia VA Medical Center.
Blood donations play a vital role in saving lives every day. By giving blood, you’re helping ensure that Veterans and others in need receive the lifesaving care they deserve.
🗓 Date: Wednesday, December 3
📍Location: Columbia VA Medical Center
🔗Schedule an appointment: Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: SCVeterans, or scan the QR code on the flyer.
As a thank-you, donors will receive a pair of exclusive Red Cross x PAC-MAN socks, available while supplies last.
Your donation makes a difference — thank you for supporting our mission to serve those who served.