Columbia VAHCS Red Cross Blood Drive

The Columbia VA Health Care System invites staff, Veterans, and community members to participate in our VA Blood Drive on Wednesday, December 3 at the Columbia VA Medical Center.

Blood donations play a vital role in saving lives every day. By giving blood, you’re helping ensure that Veterans and others in need receive the lifesaving care they deserve.

🗓 Date: Wednesday, December 3

📍Location: Columbia VA Medical Center

🔗Schedule an appointment: Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: SCVeterans, or scan the QR code on the flyer.

As a thank-you, donors will receive a pair of exclusive Red Cross x PAC-MAN socks, available while supplies last.

Your donation makes a difference — thank you for supporting our mission to serve those who served.