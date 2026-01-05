VetConnect at Segra Park

You are invited to VetConnect, a Military & Veteran Community Resource Fair designed to bring trusted resources together in one convenient location for the military-connected community.

Hosted by the Midlands Veteran Engagement Council (MVEC) in partnership with First Citizens Bank, VetConnect is a station-driven event that allows participants to rotate through interactive resource stations focused on readiness, stability, and long-term success.

What to Expect:

Participants will engage with 20–40 Veteran-serving organizations offering guidance on:

Financial and credit readiness

Military and VA benefits navigation

Housing and homeownership readiness

Career planning and long-term financial strategy

Wellness, mindset, and support networks

Event Details:

📍Location: Segra Park – Club Lounge

📅Date: February 24, 2026

⏰Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

VetConnect is more than a resource fair—it is a collaborative effort to ensure Veterans, service members, and their families have access to the tools, information, and support they need to move forward with confidence.

We encourage you to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with resources dedicated to serving those who have served.