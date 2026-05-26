Skip to Content

Columbia VA Health Care System Summer Health Fair 2026

Poster for Summer Health Fair on June 4, 2026, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Join us for the Columbia VA Health Care System Annual Summer Health Fair, June 4, 2026

When:

Thu. Jun 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Patriots Park

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Veterans and staff are invited to join us for the Columbia VA Health Care System Annual Summer Health Fair on June 4, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over 30 VA services will be present. Receive educational information, giveaways, music, and more!

Other VA events

Last updated: 