Columbia VA Health Care System Summer Health Fair 2026
Join us for the Columbia VA Health Care System Annual Summer Health Fair, June 4, 2026
When:
Thu. Jun 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Patriots Park
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Veterans and staff are invited to join us for the Columbia VA Health Care System Annual Summer Health Fair on June 4, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over 30 VA services will be present. Receive educational information, giveaways, music, and more!