Columbia VA Health Care System - Event

Veterans Virtual Town Hall Meeting

The Columbia VA will host its monthly Virtual Veteran’s Town Hall meeting September 24, beginning at 1 p.m., for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System.

This event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Use this link to join - Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call in at 872-701-0185 with the conference ID: 867 309 259#.

Leadership and representatives from the Columbia VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will provide updates and answer questions.

For more information about the town hall event, please contact Evetta Gregg at 803-776-4000 at ext. 57696.

The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System provides care for nearly 84,000 Veterans throughout South Carolina annually.