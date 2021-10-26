Learn about Meditation
feeling anxious, tense, or worried, consider meditation.
- When
-
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Registration
Please contact the Columbia VA HCS Caregiver Program Staff at 803-695-6777 to pre-register.
Veterans: If stress has you anxious, tense, or worried, consider meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can restore your calm and inner peace.
The Columbia VA HCS Caregiver Support Program is offering a one-hour, virtual event highlighting the art of Meditation.