 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Learn about Meditation

Caregiver Support Program logo

feeling anxious, tense, or worried, consider meditation.

When
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

Registration

Please contact the Columbia VA HCS Caregiver Program Staff at 803-695-6777 to pre-register.

Veterans: If stress has you anxious, tense, or worried, consider meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can restore your calm and inner peace.
The Columbia VA HCS Caregiver Support Program is offering a one-hour, virtual event highlighting the art of Meditation.

See all events
Last updated: