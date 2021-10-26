 Skip to Content
S.A.V.E. Training for Caregivers

SAVE training flyer

When
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

Registration

Please contact the Columbia VA HCS Caregiver Program Staff at 803-695-6777 to pre-register.

Want to learn more about suicide prevention? Learn to identify the myths about suicide, the warning signs of suicide, how to effectively communicate with a suicidal person, and how to help them get treatment.
The Columbia VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program invites Veterans and Caregivers to attend this online session through VA Video Connect.
 

