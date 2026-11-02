News Releases
Get the latest news from the Columbia VA Health Care System. For more information about Columbia VA HCS, contact our Public Affairs Office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56519.
October 21, 2026
The Columbia VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
October 9, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded over $800,000 in grants to South Carolina community-based organizations in Georgia that provide adaptive sports programs.
September 30, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded over $1 million in grants to two community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in South Carolina.
September 15, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded over $17 million in grants to eight community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in South Carolina.
July 20, 2026
Columbia VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
June 25, 2026
As part of the national Freedom 250 Campaign, the Columbia VA will host a Freedom 250 Celebration on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. at the Columbia VA Regional Office, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
June 8, 2026
The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the culmination of year-round creative arts therapy programs offered throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs.
May 19, 2026
Columbia VA Health Care System announced today that it received a five-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 15, 2026
Columbia VA Health Care System received additional funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, continuing infrastructure investments that began earlier this fiscal year.
May 6, 2026
Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Columbia VA Health Care System