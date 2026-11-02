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News Releases

Get the latest news from the Columbia VA Health Care System. For more information about Columbia VA HCS, contact our Public Affairs Office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56519.

  • October 21, 2026

    The Columbia VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • October 9, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded over $800,000 in grants to South Carolina community-based organizations in Georgia that provide adaptive sports programs.

  • September 30, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded over $1 million in grants to two community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in South Carolina.

  • September 15, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded over $17 million in grants to eight community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in South Carolina.

  • July 20, 2026

    Columbia VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • June 25, 2026

    As part of the national Freedom 250 Campaign, the Columbia VA will host a Freedom 250 Celebration on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. at the Columbia VA Regional Office, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

  • June 8, 2026

    The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the culmination of year-round creative arts therapy programs offered throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs.

  • May 19, 2026

    Columbia VA Health Care System announced today that it received a five-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

  • May 15, 2026

    Columbia VA Health Care System received additional funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, continuing infrastructure investments that began earlier this fiscal year.

  • May 6, 2026

    Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Columbia VA Health Care System