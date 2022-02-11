Columbia VA Health Care System Recognizes Veterans Patients During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2022

Columbia , SC — The Columbia VA Health Care System (HCS) will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veteran patients by encouraging communities to seek opportunities to volunteer at their local VA facilities, and distribute gifts and cards to Veteran patients. Local commemoration efforts include several local organizations greeting Veterans at the entrance of the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, handing out tokens of appreciation, and the disbursement of Valentines cards supplied by schools across the Midlands

“The volunteers that we have at the Columbia VA [HCS] are an integral part of our operations,” said Columbia VA HCS Director/CEO, David L. Omura. “The donations and participation that we receive from our local community are key in helping us to provide world-class service to our Veterans and their families. While we are saluting the brave men and women who have defended our country, we are also acknowledging the importance of our volunteer community and asking anyone who is interested in volunteering to reach out and see how they can help.”

In 2021, community groups, Veteran organizations, youth organizations, and faith-based groups in the area came together to celebrate and honor the service of the 3,700+ Veterans in the Columbia VA HCS, handing out small tokens of appreciation such as hand sanitizer, reusable face masks, coffee, hygiene kits, blankets and more.

Although, the Columbia VA HCS is not able to support in-person visitation, we are asking for Valentine Day Cards to be sent to our hospitalized Veterans to be handed out the week of February 13. Cards or messages can be sent to mail4vets@va.gov or to the mailing address:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center

6439 Garners Ferry Rd.

ATTN: Voluntary Services

Columbia, SC 29209

In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support Veteran inpatients during the pandemic.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Columbia VA HCS visit https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/ or call (803) 695-6780.