Columbia VA Health Care System to host Virtual Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

February 24, 2022

Columbia , SC — The Columbia VA will host its next monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall meeting tomorrow from 2 to 3 p.m., for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System. Typically, these Virtual Veterans’ Town Hall meetings will occur every month on the fourth Friday of the month.

This event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Use this link to join - Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call in at 872-701-0185 with the conference ID: 963 618 455#.

Leadership and representatives from the Columbia VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will provide updates and answer questions.

For more information about the town hall event, please contact Evetta Gregg at 803-776-4000 at ext. 57696.

The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System provides care for nearly 87,000 Veterans throughout South Carolina annually.

###

About the Columbia VA HCS:

The Columbia VA Health Care System comprises the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center and seven outpatient clinics located throughout South Carolina in Anderson, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Spartanburg and Sumter; serving nearly 87,000 veterans annually in 36 of 46 counties in South Carolina. The Columbia VA is a level 1B teaching hospital, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, education, and research. Comprehensive health care is provided through primary care, tertiary care and long-term care in areas of medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine, and rehabilitation.