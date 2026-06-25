Columbia VA hosts Freedom 250 Celebration, honoring America’s Veterans and years of courage and sacrifice

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2026

Columbia, SC - As part of the national Freedom 250 Campaign, the Columbia VA will host a Freedom 250 Celebration on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. at the Columbia VA Regional Office, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

In honor of the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries, the event is being held in partnership with the Columbia VA Health Care System, Columbia VA Regional Office, South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Veteran Service Organizations, and numerous community partners.

The celebration will feature a patriotic flag ceremony, live musical performances, community outreach activities, and information on services and resources available to Veterans and their families.

The Freedom 250 Celebration is part of a nationwide effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States and to recognize the generations of Americans whose service and sacrifice have preserved the freedoms enjoyed today.

“This event marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the Veterans who have defended our freedoms and carried our nation forward,” said Jeffrey Soots, Acting Executive Director and CEO of the Columbia VA Health Care System. “It is a moment to thank them for their service and recommit ourselves to the ideals they have safeguarded across 250 years of our nation’s history.”

Soots also noted another significant milestone occurring in 2026.

“I am proud to share that 2026 also marks 80 years of the Veterans Health Administration advancing care, honoring service, and committing every day to the health and well-being of our nation’s Veterans,” said Soots. “Since 1946, VHA has grown into the largest integrated health care system in the United States, driven by a mission rooted in compassion, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to those who have served.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with VA representatives, Veteran Service Organizations, and community partners while learning more about benefits, health care services, and programs available to Veterans throughout South Carolina.

The public and members of the media are invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the stories, traditions, and shared values that connect America’s past to its future.

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Event Details:

What: Freedom 250 Celebration

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9 a.m.

Where: Columbia VA Regional Office, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209

About VA and Freedom 250:

VA is a proud federal partner of the Freedom 250 initiative, the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.

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