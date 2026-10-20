Columbia VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Columbia, SC - The Columbia VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funded projects for Columbia VA in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Management (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements in the Inpatient Bed Tower, Building 100

Upgrade Electrical Panels and Breakers in Campus Outpatient Buildings

Elevator modernization in Buildings 9, 100, 106 and 100A

Renovate for Digestive Disease Endoscopy Design

Replacement of Campus Sanitary Sewer System

Repair of Campus Perimeter Fence

Upgrade Boiler Plant Control System

Renovate Specialty Care – Building 100, 2nd Floor (South Wing)

Replacement of Domestic and Fire Piping Loop

Exterior Repair and Coating of Buildings 103 and 103A

“This funding is an investment in the future of Veteran care,” said Bryan Arnette, Columbia VA Executive Director and CEO. “We are committed to ensuring Veterans throughout the South Carolina Midlands and Upstate have access to modern, reliable health care facilities that meet their evolving needs. By strengthening our infrastructure today, we are building a stronger foundation for the exceptional care our Veterans deserve for generations to come.”

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

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