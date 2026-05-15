Columbia VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Columbia, SC - Columbia VA Health Care System received additional funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, continuing infrastructure investments that began earlier this fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funded projects for Columbia VA in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Management (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades

Patient Parking Lot Repair and Resurfacing

Electrical Infrastructure improvements in the Inpatient Bed Tower, Building 100

Elevator modernization in Buildings 9, 100, 106, and 100A

Renovate for Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Design

Replacement of Campus Sanitary Sewer System

New Dental Vacuum System Design

“This funding allows Columbia VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving our infrastructure, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans,” said Jeffrey Soots, Columbia VA acting executive director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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