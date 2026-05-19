Columbia VA receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Columbia, SC - The Columbia VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Columbia VA has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include opening a state-of-the-art 22,000-square-foot clinic in Florence, S.C., and a 26,000-square-foot clinic in Rock Hill, S.C., both designed to deliver accessible, high-quality care close to home. Columbia VA has also earned national recognition, including being named a 5-Star CMS Facility for Nurse Communication by Becker’s Hospital Review, ranking among the nation’s 313 Quietest Hospitals, and leading the way in reducing Mental Health wait times.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Columbia VA provides,” said David Brett Vess, acting executive director and CEO. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Columbia VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

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