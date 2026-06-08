Columbia VA to host 2026 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2026

Columbia, SC - The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the culmination of year-round creative arts therapy programs offered throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Columbia VA Health Care System, in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events, will host the 2026 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival June 9-14, 2026, marking the first time Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the host city for this prestigious national event.

The event celebrates the healing power of the arts and showcases the remarkable artistic achievements of Veterans receiving care through VA facilities nationwide.

More than 100 Veterans from across the United States will travel to Columbia to participate in the weeklong festival. Each participant earned first-place honors in local VA creative arts competitions and advanced to the national level through their exceptional accomplishments in visual arts, creative writing, music, dance, drama, and other artistic disciplines.

Throughout the week, Veterans will participate in workshops, performances, exhibits, and collaborative learning experiences designed to highlight their creativity, resilience, and personal growth. The festival serves as both a celebration of artistic excellence and a demonstration of how creative expression can support rehabilitation, recovery, and overall well-being.

"We are honored to welcome these talented Veterans to Columbia and the Columbia VA Health Care System," said Jeffrey Soots, Columbia VA Acting Executive Director. "The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival highlights the extraordinary abilities of Veterans and demonstrates the important role creative arts play in healing, recovery, and improving quality of life. We are excited to showcase the hospitality of our community while celebrating the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals."

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival empowers Veterans to explore new forms of self-expression while building confidence, fostering social connections, and enhancing physical and emotional wellness. For many participants, the festival represents the culmination of months of dedication, practice, and personal achievement.

Community members will have opportunities to attend free public performances and art exhibits throughout the festival week:

Thursday, June 11, at 6 p.m. Live performances at the University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia, SC

Live performances at the University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia, SC Friday, June 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Art & Writing Exhibition at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC

The Columbia VA Health Care System is proud to partner with VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events to bring this inspiring event to South Carolina and to honor the creativity, courage, and resilience of America's Veterans.